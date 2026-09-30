Peterka scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Peterka made an immediate impact in his first regular-season appearance with Boston, providing an insurance tally just 52 seconds after Fraser Minten broke a scoreless tie late in the third period. Peterka converted off a feed from Elias Lindholm at 17:06, doubling Boston's advantage before Mark Kastelic added an empty-netter 23 seconds later. Peterka is expected to be a consistent top-six forward for the Bruins after a 2025-26 season in which he notched 25 goals for Utah -- the third consecutive campaign in which he reached that mark.