Peterka scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Peterka was moved down to a line with Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt, but each member of that line was able to get a goal. Peterka's tally snapped his personal three-game slump, which matched his longest dry spell of the year. The winger is up to six goals, 15 points, 47 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-9 rating over 22 appearances. He's earned just one point on the power play, so he could tap into more offense if he gets more involved with the man advantage.