Peterka scored a goal in a 6-0 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Peterka has the plum assignment on the Bruins' top line alongside Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, and he has four goals, three assists and 19 shots in 11 games this season. Four of those points (two goals, two assists) have come in his last six games. Peterka isn't known for secondary categories like blocks or hits, but he will get some power-play looks on the second unit. And he's currently on pace for a potential 30-goal season, which would be the first of his career.