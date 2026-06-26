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Bruins' JJ Peterka: Shipped to Boston in trade

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Peterka was traded to Boston from Utah on Friday in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a 2028 first-round pick, per Pierre Lebrun of ESPN.

Peterka's lone season in Utah was a disappointment, although he appeared in all 82 games and potted 25 goals, the third straight year he reached such a number. His assist totals were way down from the prior campaign and he managed just 47 points as a result. Still, this seems like a good buy-low opportunity for the Bruins. Peterka won't be 25 years of age until next January and has a history of high-end production. His fantasy value should get a slight boost with the move, as Peterka figures to occupy a role on the No.1 power-play unit for his new team, something he wasn't afforded with the Mammoth.

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