Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Adds first assist of season
Nordstrom collected an assist, two shots and three hits during an 8-5 loss to the Canucks on Thursday.
Moving up to the second line has paid Nordstrom dividends as a Jake DeBrusk goal got the Swede his first assist of the season. He now has three points in 14 games.
More News
-
Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Fires on net against Dallas•
-
Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Rifles home second of the season•
-
Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Set to work on fourth line•
-
Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Set to work on second line Thursday•
-
Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Signs two-year deal•
-
Joakim Nordstrom: Set to become UFA•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...