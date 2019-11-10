Nordstrom (infection) was activated off injured reserve and will play in Sunday's game against the Flyers, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.

Nordstrom has missed the last three weeks with an infection, and wasn't allowed to sweat, which delayed his return. Both he and fellow bottom-six forward Par Lindholm (upper body) will return to the lineup for Sunday's contest, bolstering the depth for the Bruins.