Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Big effort in Game 7
Nordstrom scored a goal and an assist during Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7 of their first-round series.
He opened the scoring late in the first period by squeezing a shot between Frederik Andersen and the post from a sharp angle, then assisted on Sean Kuraly's third-period tally that helped put the game away. Nordstrom only had one other point (a goal) in the series prior to Tuesday, and the fourth liner likely won't be a big scoring threat for the Bruins when they take on the Blue Jackets in the second round.
