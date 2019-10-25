Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Cleared to play
Nordstrom (upper body) will return to the lineup against the Blues on Saturday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Nordstrom will be back on the ice following a two-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. The Swede is set to slot into a fourth-line role while David Backes will be relegated to a spot in the press box. Prior to getting hurt, Nordstrom notched just one goal, seven shots and nine hits in four outings and figures to be a low-end fantasy option throughout the year.
