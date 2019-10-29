Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Dealing with infected elbow
Nordstrom won't play Tuesday against San Jose due to an infection in his elbow, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Nordstrom isn't expected to be sidelined long term with his elbow issue, but at this point his status for Saturday's matchup with the Senators remains up in the air. Either way, the 27-year-old forward has only totaled 13 points in 75 games over the past two campaigns, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his availability.
