Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Diagnosed with foot fracture
According to general manager Don Sweeney, Nordstrom has a fracture in his foot that will require testing.
Nordstrom likely suffered his injury during Wednesday's Game 7 loss to the Blues, as he only logged 8:21 of ice time after averaging 15:53 of ice time per contest through the first six games of the series. At this point it isn't clear if Nordstrom's injury will have any impact on his offseason training schedule, but another update on his condition should surface after he undergoes additional testing.
