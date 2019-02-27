Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Extended point drought continues
Nordstrom has failed to record a point through 18 games, last scoring on December 17 against the Canadiens.
Before a leg injury sidelined Nordstrom in January, he was seeing time between the second and third line. With the new additions of Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson, as well as his scoring troubles, Nordstrom will be unlikely to see that spot on the second line for the rest of the season. He has seven points in 51 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...