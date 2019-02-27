Nordstrom has failed to record a point through 18 games, last scoring on December 17 against the Canadiens.

Before a leg injury sidelined Nordstrom in January, he was seeing time between the second and third line. With the new additions of Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson, as well as his scoring troubles, Nordstrom will be unlikely to see that spot on the second line for the rest of the season. He has seven points in 51 games.