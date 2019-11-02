Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Facing extended absence
Nordstrom (infection) will miss the Bruins' next three games at a minimum, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.
Nordstrom's infected elbow evidently hasn't responded to treatment. At this point there's no telling when the 27-year-old forward might be ready to return, but the Bruins should continue to provide updates on his status as his recovery progresses.
