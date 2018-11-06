Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Fires on net against Dallas
Nordstrom collected five shots on goal during Monday's 2-1 win over the Stars.
Although Norstrom has only two goals on the season, it is not for lack of trying as he is fifth on the team with 28 shots. Head coach Bruce Cassidy must like the effort he is seeing as Nordstrom has been moved up to the second line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk.
