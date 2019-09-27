Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Foot issue lingers
Nordstrom's status for the Bruins' season opener is cloudy due to a lingering foot issue.
The Bruins have some pretty tough roster decisions looming as the team's season opener approaches. With a surplus of forwards at the moment, the team could proceed deliberately with Nordstrom early on. When healthy, he figures to be a mainstay on the team's fourth line.
