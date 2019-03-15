Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Gets monkey off his back
Nordstrom scored for the first time in 26 games during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
It is Nordstrom's first goal and second point since Dec. 17. Early in the season, he was scoring at a respectable clip, but since suffering a leg injury in January, he has not been able to find his scoring touch. Given the Bruins' lack of forward depth, Nordstrom will continue to see games but is unlikely to make an impact on the scoreboard.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...