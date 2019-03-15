Nordstrom scored for the first time in 26 games during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

It is Nordstrom's first goal and second point since Dec. 17. Early in the season, he was scoring at a respectable clip, but since suffering a leg injury in January, he has not been able to find his scoring touch. Given the Bruins' lack of forward depth, Nordstrom will continue to see games but is unlikely to make an impact on the scoreboard.