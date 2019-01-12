The Bruins placed Nordstrom (leg) on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL's official media site.

Nordstrom won't return to the lineup until at least Jan. 29, so this move was expected. The 26-year-old spends a bulk of his time in the bottom six, scoring five goals and adding two helpers through 39 games. Noel Acciari should become more of a lineup fixture with Nordstrom on the shelf.