Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Makes on-ice camp debut
Nordstrom (foot) was a full participant in Saturday's practice, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports reports.
The 27-year-old returned to the ice Saturday after missing the opening day of camp. Nordstrom suffered a foot fracture back in June but did not require surgery. Still, expect the Bruins to play it safe and ease him back into action. A healthy Nordstrom will likely fill a bottom-six role for Boston in 2019-20.
