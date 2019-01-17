Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Making progress
Nordstrom (leg) continued to skate Wednesday,Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.
Nordstrom, who is bouncing back from a fractured fibula, is moving in the right direction, with coach Bruce Cassidy noting that he is hopeful the forward returns to action following the Bruins' bye week. In such a scenario, Nordstrom could be back in the team's lineup as soon as Jan. 29 versus the Jets.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...