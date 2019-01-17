Nordstrom (leg) continued to skate Wednesday,Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Nordstrom, who is bouncing back from a fractured fibula, is moving in the right direction, with coach Bruce Cassidy noting that he is hopeful the forward returns to action following the Bruins' bye week. In such a scenario, Nordstrom could be back in the team's lineup as soon as Jan. 29 versus the Jets.