Nordstrom had two hits and a blocked shot in 14:30 during Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Nordstrom was sidelined for six games with the infection. For the year, the Swede has one goal, 14 hits and nine shots on goal in six appearances. He has already missed time with three separate issues this season, and he's done very little with what limited time he's been healthy.