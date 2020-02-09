Nordstrom (illness) won't suit up in Sunday's game against Detroit.

Nordstrom is set to miss his fourth straight contest with the ailment, but coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday that the forward could return Wednesday against Montreal. His absence likely won't continue to affect things from a fantasy perspective, as Nordstrom has accumulated just seven points through 39 games. Expect another update on the 27-year-old's status prior to Wednesday's game against Montreal.