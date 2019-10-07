Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Nearing return from IR
Nordstrom (foot) has been medically cleared but needs more practice time before being removed from injured reserve.
Nordstrom missed most of the preseason and training camp with a lingering foot injury after fracturing it in the Stanely Cup Finals last season. He still doesn't have an exact timeline to return but the 27-year-old Swede could resume his bottom-six role within a week or so.
More News
-
Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Placed on IR•
-
Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Not ready to play•
-
Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Foot issue lingers•
-
Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Makes on-ice camp debut•
-
Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Will be eased into training camp•
-
Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Diagnosed with foot fracture•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.