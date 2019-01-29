Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Not quite ready
Nordstrom (leg) won't play Tuesday night against the Jets.
Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that Nordstrom is medically cleared, but the forward -- who is bouncing back from a fractured fibula -- needs more practice time before he re-enters the Boston lineup. That could happen as soon as Thursday against the Flyers.
