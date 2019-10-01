Nordstrom (foot) won't be available for the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Bruins didn't immediately provide a timeline for Nordstrom's recovery, but it's clear he won't be in the lineup for Opening Night versus Dallas on Thursday. With the 23-man roster limit set to go into effect Tuesday, the club figures to designated the youngster for injured reserve; either long-term or non-roster depending on severity. Even once given the green light, Nordstrom is far from a lock for the lineup and could find himself spending some time with AHL Providence.