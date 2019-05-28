Nordstrom produced an assist and four hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Swedish winger has managed five points in 17 postseason games now, averaging 13:14 per contest entering the Cup finals. It's unlikely he'll be a regular contributor on the scoresheet, but his 46 hits in the playoffs do provide another form of fantasy value.

