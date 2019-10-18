Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Out against Toronto
Nordstrom (upper body) won't travel to Toronto for Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs.
Norstrom's considered day-to-day, so there's a chance he'll only be forced to miss one contest due to his upper-body issue. The 27-year-old will be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's home game against Toronto.
