Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Out at least three weeks
Nordstrom suffered a non-displaced fibula fracture in Tuesday's Winter Classic victory over the Blackhawks.
The report adds that Nordstrom will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks. The 26-year-old isn't much of a fantasy factor, with five goals and seven points in 39 games to date, but his wheels, defensive responsibility and ability to slot up and down the lineup are assets to the Bruins' forward corps. In his absence, there should be added opportunities for the likes of Ryan Donato and Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson. Additionally, the team may look to summon a player from AHL Providence for added depth up front.
