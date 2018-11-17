Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Pest with puck
Nordstrom fired five shots on net during a 1-0 overtime loss to the Stars on Friday.
The first-year Bruin has been relentless with the puck, only going two games without a shot so far this season. Twice now Nordstrom has finished with five shots, a feat he's accomplished only once previously in his career during an April 2014 game where he put up six shots. Although he only has three goals on the season, his new role on the second line with David Krejci has put him in great opportunities to score.
More News
