Nordstrom (foot) has been placed on IR by the Bruins.

Nordstrom is thus slated to be unavailable to start the coming season, with the timetable for his return to the ice unclear. Once he's ready to play, Nordstrom will work on the Bruins' fourth line, with his current absence creating an opportunity for Brett Ritchie to have a spot in the team's lineup out of the gate.

