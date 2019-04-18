Nordstrom scored the empty-net goal in a 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4 on Wednesday.

The goal came with only two seconds left in the game and gave Nordstrom his first career playoff point in his 14th playoff game. The Swede ended his night with an even rating despite Toronto's fourth line out shooting Nordstrom and the B's fourth line. Nordstrom alone was on the ice for 19 shot attempts against with only six shot attempts for. Even though the Bruins came away with a win, head coach Bruce Cassidy may look to shake up his bottom six.