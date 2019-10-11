Nordstrom (foot) had three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Making his season debut after missing the first three games, he was unable to impact the outcome of the contest. Nordstrom had 12 points in 70 games last year, his first with the Bruins. The fourth-liner also contributed 86 hits and 52 blocked shots, but that's probably not enough to overcome the lack of scoring for fantasy purposes.