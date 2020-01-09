Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Ready to go against Jets
Nordstrom (illness) will be back in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.
Nordstrom missed Tuesday's tilt against the Predators due to his illness, but is set to retake his spot on the fourth-line. With the Sweden healthy, Par Lindholm and Brett Ritchie will find themselves serving as healthy scratches. Given his limited minute, Nordstrom should be considered a mid-range fantasy value at best.
