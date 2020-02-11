Play

Nordstrom (illness) will play Wednesday versus Montreal, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Nordstrom missed four contests because of a medical issue pertaining to allergies. All appears to be good now. Montreal awaits, with Nordstrom pointless in two previous meetings with Boston's bitter rivals this season. Over his career, the forward has played Montreal 16 times and collected two goals and two assists across those meetings.

