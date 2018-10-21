Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Rifles home second of the season
Nordstrom tied the game midway through the third period in an eventual 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks Saturday.
Nordstrom ripped a shot just above the faceoff circle glove-side high to tie the game at one after the Bruins offense failed to get anything going during the first two periods. It was the Swede's second of the season, placing him with Jake Debrusk as the only players not on the first line to have more than one goal this season. Nordstrom also added two hits and two blocked shots during the game.
