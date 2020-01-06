Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Ruled out Tuesday
Nordstrom won't be in the lineup against Nashville on Tuesday due to illness.
Nordstrom was absent from Monday's practice session and will skip the trip to the Music City. The winger has managed just one point in his last 13 outings and could struggle to earn regular minutes even once healthy. The Swede will have to stave off challenges from David Backes and Sean Kuraly for a spot in the lineup on a game-to-game basis.
