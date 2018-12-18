Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Scores game-winning goal
Norstrom scored the opening goal as the Bruins shutout the Canadiens 4-0 on Monday.
With five goals already on the season, Norstrom will be pushing for a new career-high. His current record is 10 during the 2015-16 season with the Hurricanes. The Swede is certainly benefitting from a four-minute bump in average ice time compared to last season but has not looked out of place skating on the B's second line.
More News
-
Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Wins game in OT•
-
Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Pest with puck•
-
Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Adds first assist of season•
-
Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Fires on net against Dallas•
-
Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Rifles home second of the season•
-
Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Set to work on fourth line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...