Norstrom scored the opening goal as the Bruins shutout the Canadiens 4-0 on Monday.

With five goals already on the season, Norstrom will be pushing for a new career-high. His current record is 10 during the 2015-16 season with the Hurricanes. The Swede is certainly benefitting from a four-minute bump in average ice time compared to last season but has not looked out of place skating on the B's second line.