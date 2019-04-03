Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Sees slowed production
Nordstrom was held pointless with one shot on goal during Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Over his last 35 games, Nordstrom has only managed 4 points. His point-per-game rate is at 0.16 -- the worst amongst all active B's forwards. With Karson Kuhlman producing on the second line, Nordstrom may see time in the press box once Danton Heinen (illness) can return to the lineup.
