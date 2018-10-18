Nordstrom is slated to work on the Bruins' fourth line Thursday night against the Oilers, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Nordstrom -- who has logged one goal in five games to date -- has seen some top-six duty as the Bruins continue to tweak their forward alignments, but his upside on offense is limited, so he'll slide down to the fourth line Thursday. Looking ahead, it's possible that Nordstrom will move up in the lineup now and then, but he's ideally suited for energy line work.