Nordstrom is slated to skate on the Bruins' second line Thursday against the Oilers.

Nordstrom, who was a healthy scratch Monday against the Senators, will move into the lineup Thursday at the expense of Ryan Donato. He'll skate on a line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci, which is a decent opportunity for Nordstrom to step up offensively, but he has much to prove on that front after logging just two goals and seven points in 75 games for Carolina last season. The 26-year-old has good wheels and brings penalty-killing skills to the table, but we'd expect his top-six duty to be temporary.