Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Signs two-year deal
The Bruins have signed Nordstrom to a two-year, $2 million deal, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The 26-year-old, who logged two goals and seven points to go along with six PIM in 75 games for the Hurricanes last season, will look to secure work on the Bruins' fourth line this coming season, which also applies to fellow free-agent addition, Chris Wagner. Nordstrom can also chip in as a penalty killer, but he's off the fantasy radar, given his limited scoring upside.
