Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Slotting into Game 6 lineup
Nordstrom will have a bottom-six role in Sunday's Game 6 matchup with the Maple Leafs.
Nordstrom and Karson Kuhlman will provide Boston with some depth in the absence of David Backes (healthy scratch) and Chris Wagner (undisclosed). The two wingers also provide the Bruins with some speed in the bottom-six rotation. Nordstrom logged an empty-net goal in Wednesday's Game 4 win over Toronto.
