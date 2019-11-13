Nordstrom picked up a goal, three shots and two hits during a 5-4 shootout loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.

The goal was Nordstrom's second of the season through seven games. Injuries have forced the 27-year-old in and out of the lineup so far this season, but will stick in the bottom-six as long as he's healthy. Last season Nordstrom scored seven goals and 12 points in 70 games for the B's.