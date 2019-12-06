Nordstrom opened the scoring for the Bruins in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

The Bruins were down 3-0 before Nordstrom scored his third of the year 1:49 into the third period to put his team on the board. Chris Wagner and Torey Krug would go on to score and tie the game before the Blackhawks won in overtime. Nordstrom also fired four shots on goal and registered a hit in the loss.