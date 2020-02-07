Nordstrom (illness) is "getting closer" but he won't be available for Saturday's game against Arizona, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.

Nordstrom's absence will continue to test the Bruins' depth up front, but it will go unnoticed in fantasy circles, as he's only picked up seven points in 39 games this campaign. Another update on the 27-year-old Swede's status should surface once he's cleared to rejoin the lineup.