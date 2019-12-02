Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Throws the body
Nordstrom threw five hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.
Points have been slow to come for Nordstrom who has been in and out of the lineup with injury issues, but he has started to settle into his role on the fourth line after a successful outing last season. So far this season he has two goals, three points, and 33 hits through 16 games.
