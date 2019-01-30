Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Thursday return on tap
Nordstrom (leg) is slated to return to action Thursday night against the Flyers.
Nordstrom is technically still on IR, but he'll be activated in advance of Thursday's contest. The 26-year-old will re-enter the lineup with five goals and seven points to his credit through 39 games to date. He's slated to work on the Bruins' fourth line out of the gate, along with Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner.
