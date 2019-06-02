Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Two helpers Saturday
Nordstrom notched two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.
The fourth-line winger also skated 15:17 in the contest, ranking fourth among Bruins forward. Nordstrom is up to eight points in 19 contests during the postseason, adding 50 hits during the playoff run.
