The Bruins plan to be cautious with Nordstrom (foot) when the team opens training camp, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Nordstrom is bouncing back from a fracture in his foot that did not require surgery, so the Bruins are in line to ease the veteran forward back in to things in the early stages of training camp. The 27-year-old is coming off a 2018-19 season in which he logged seven goals and 12 points in 70 games. He's not much of a fantasy factor, but Nordstrom's wheels and solid defensive ability make him a useful bottom-six forward for the Bruins.