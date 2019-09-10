Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Will be eased into training camp
The Bruins plan to be cautious with Nordstrom (foot) when the team opens training camp, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
Nordstrom is bouncing back from a fracture in his foot that did not require surgery, so the Bruins are in line to ease the veteran forward back in to things in the early stages of training camp. The 27-year-old is coming off a 2018-19 season in which he logged seven goals and 12 points in 70 games. He's not much of a fantasy factor, but Nordstrom's wheels and solid defensive ability make him a useful bottom-six forward for the Bruins.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.