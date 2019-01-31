Nordstrom (leg), as expected, will be in the lineup against the Flyers on Thursday.

Nordstrom figures to slot into a spot on the fourth line following his 10-game stint on IR. Prior to getting hurt, the Swede was stuck in a rut with a six-game pointless streak. If he can't discover his scoring touch soon, the 26-year-old could find himself bound for the minors in favor of Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson or Ryan Donato.