Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Will suit up Thursday
Nordstrom (leg), as expected, will be in the lineup against the Flyers on Thursday.
Nordstrom figures to slot into a spot on the fourth line following his 10-game stint on IR. Prior to getting hurt, the Swede was stuck in a rut with a six-game pointless streak. If he can't discover his scoring touch soon, the 26-year-old could find himself bound for the minors in favor of Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson or Ryan Donato.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...