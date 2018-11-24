Nordstrom deflected in the game-winner in overtime as the Bruins topped the Penguins 2-1 on Friday.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy called Nordstrom a "swiss-army tool" with the forward's ability to play anywhere in the lineup, including in overtime. The Swede is only two points behind last season's total in 54 fewer games and could approach his career-high of 24 points from 2016.