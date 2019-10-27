Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom: Won't play Sunday
Coach Bruce Cassiday said Sunday that Nordstrom (infection) won't play in Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Nordstom was able to return to the lineup Saturday after a two-game stint on the shelf with an upper-body injury, and it's unclear how the winger picked up the ailment. He and Chris Wagner (lower body) will both miss the contest, so Cassidy said he expected Peter Cehlarik to be recalled and slot into the lineup.
